10,900 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.26.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.88. 9,366,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.