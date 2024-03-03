1,200 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $43.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $981.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,775. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $838.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $982.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

