144,304 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 101.6% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 78,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

WEC stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

