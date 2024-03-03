18,362 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 43.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Acushnet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE GOLF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,018. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Acushnet



Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

