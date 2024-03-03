21,622 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.13% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSIS opened at $132.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $139.90. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

