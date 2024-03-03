32,000 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Bought by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,078,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,177. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

