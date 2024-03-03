3,476,000 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,476,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of ImmunityBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $63,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 190.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,305. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

