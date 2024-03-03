400,000 Shares in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $185,644.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,092,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,767,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,290 shares of company stock worth $913,996. 23.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of CMPS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

