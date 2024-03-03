4,300 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day moving average is $220.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,346 shares of company stock worth $37,278,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

