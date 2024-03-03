510,132 Shares in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Bought by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 510,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. comprises about 1.9% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MYTE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 46,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,227. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

