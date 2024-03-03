51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 2.8 %

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.64.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

