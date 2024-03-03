51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 2.8 %
51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.64.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
