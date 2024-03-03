52,874 Shares in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.70 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ZGN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.55. 442,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

