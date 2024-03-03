55 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $981.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $838.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $982.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.