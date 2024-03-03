597 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pool by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,866,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $403.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $406.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

