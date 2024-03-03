659 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $276.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.