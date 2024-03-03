70,367 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 70,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,074 shares of company stock worth $31,405,529 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,937. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

