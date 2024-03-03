A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.50

A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.50 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.31). A & J Mucklow Group P L C shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 93,500 shares changing hands.
A & J Mucklow Group P L C Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.50.
About A & J Mucklow Group P L C
A&J Mucklow Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company is principally engaged in developing and investing in industrial and commercial buildings in locations around the Midlands. The Company operates in two segments, which include investment and development property, and trading property.
