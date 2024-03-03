ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $39.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,446,000 after buying an additional 170,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,649,000 after buying an additional 271,652 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.