Acala Token Price Reaches $0.14 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $136.29 million and approximately $38.14 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00016648 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020161 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,352.83 or 0.99994092 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00171951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

