Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSE:ACU opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acme United has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Acme United

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,715 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $65,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,736.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acme United during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acme United during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

