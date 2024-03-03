ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$40.60 and last traded at C$40.60. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.83.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.97.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

