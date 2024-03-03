Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ACXP stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 285,143 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

