AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

