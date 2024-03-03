Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.78% and a negative return on equity of 236.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

