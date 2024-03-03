Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.54. 248,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,053. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $284.05 and a one year high of $433.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.59.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

