Advantage Energy (AAVVF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

