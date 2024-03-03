Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Advantage Solutions worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.58. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.