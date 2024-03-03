Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,916 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.