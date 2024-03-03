AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGF.B. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

AGF Management stock opened at C$8.35 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$533.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

In other AGF Management news, Director Judy Goldring acquired 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,999.00. In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. Also, Director Judy Goldring acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$249,999.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 153,365 shares of company stock worth $1,035,644 and sold 159,394 shares worth $1,236,812. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

