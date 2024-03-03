Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.87.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

