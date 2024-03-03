Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATSG. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $791.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.