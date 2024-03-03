Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Shares Up 8.1%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.29. 1,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.
Aixtron Stock Up 8.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.
About Aixtron
AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aixtron
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.