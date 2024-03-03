Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.18

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.18 and traded as high as C$16.39. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.27, with a volume of 39,496 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AD.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AD.UN

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Up 0.4 %

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06.

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.