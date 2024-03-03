Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 29,425 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,425 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. 664,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $76.43. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,245 shares of company stock worth $6,048,673 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

