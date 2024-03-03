Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,182,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,560,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $300.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.