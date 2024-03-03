Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,551,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,486,960. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.77 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

