Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,360,000 after purchasing an additional 109,321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average is $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

