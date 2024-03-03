Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,743,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,238 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 1.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Cameco worth $188,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $41.97. 5,334,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

