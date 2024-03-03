Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 8.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 1.75% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $1,038,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

