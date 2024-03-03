Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855,558 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 7.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 8.83% of Western Midstream Partners worth $912,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 981,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $35.04.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

