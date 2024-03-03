Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,015 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.39. 4,582,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $515.80. The stock has a market cap of $398.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

