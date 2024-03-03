Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 282,356 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public comprises about 2.6% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Vodafone Group Public worth $67,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 118.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 737,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 400,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.7% in the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 13.2% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

VOD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,214,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387,710. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

