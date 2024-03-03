Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tenaris Stock Up 1.0 %

TS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

