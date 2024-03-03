Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $15.67 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,638 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 0.6% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 354.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 114,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.10. 2,998,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,174. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

