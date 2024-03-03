Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 845,354 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 126,929 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 1.5% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $38,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.2 %

AEM stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. 5,007,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,909. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.