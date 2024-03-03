Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Makes New $97.17 Million Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,775,478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,172,000. CRH accounts for 3.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of CRH as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. 4,234,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

