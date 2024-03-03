Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,948,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,411,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.9% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,497,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.60 and a 200 day moving average of $390.75. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.64 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

