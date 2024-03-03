Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 7,755 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,952 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $51.28. 10,350,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

