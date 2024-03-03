Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alumina Stock Up 2.7 %

Alumina stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Alumina has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

