Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alumina Stock Up 2.7 %
Alumina stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Alumina has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.
Alumina Company Profile
