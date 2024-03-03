Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.54.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 123,817 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

